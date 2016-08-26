Community organization donates supplies to local school

A local school received a generous donation Friday.

The Jessie L. Brown Lodge donated school supplies and backpacks to Earl Travillion Attendance Center in Hattiesburg.

Principal Kristina Pollard said she is very grateful for this donation because it will help those students who did not have any supplies to begin the school year.

"They make sure that every child in our building is equipped with backpacks, school supplies," Pollard said. "They also provide supplies for the teachers in the classroom."

Pollard said she is excited to have this partnership with the Jesse. L. Brown Lodge.

