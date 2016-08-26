USM students angry over lack of campus parking

Students at Southern Miss are angry about the lack of parking on campus. Ellie Wise calls it a nightmare.

“People are driving around frantically, they’re hitting people,” Wise said.

She said if she does not arrive on campus early enough, she is late for class.

“It’s really hard for people who show up right before their class to just find something,” Wise said.

She said the parking decals even went up this semester to $160. She said she wants her money back.

“That’s almost $200 for a pass that I won’t be able to use ever,” Wise said.

Claire Sanguinetti is also upset about the parking issues.

“Honestly I have been parking in faculty here and there, I just don’t have time to park 15 minutes away,” Sanguinetti said.

Kiara Cervantes started a petition on campus in hopes that school officials will help alleviate the problem.

“You have to have action behind your words, so I thought it was really important for us to come up with this petition,” Cervantes said.

WDAM 7 News reached out to Southern Miss about this issue.

The following is a statement sent by USM:

The University continues to add safe parking options that are consistent with its commitment to maintaining a pedestrian-friendly and welcoming campus. Construction is set to begin on the paving, lighting and landscaping on a 135-space lot on 35th Avenue to be followed by similar work on a 100-space lot on 34th Avenue. Both are in addition to the 208 new spaces along Ross Boulevard that were not available last fall. Parking fees support these projects and others across campus.

These lots offer safer options than the privately opened Elam Arms lot across from campus on Hardy Street.

All of the more than 8,000 campus parking spaces are within a 10-minute walk to any campus location.

