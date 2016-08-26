Hattiesburg launches new downtown shuttle

As part of Hattiesburg's move into a new municipal court building, the city is rolling out a new downtown shuttle.

Hattiesburg Mayor Johnny DuPree said because there is limited parking around the courthouse, which is on West Pine Street in downtown Hattiesburg, the shuttle will allow people to park in nearby lots and garages and be transported to court.

He said a map of the parking locations and shuttle route as well as a schedule of bus stop times will be included in every court summons.

However, DuPree hopes the shuttle is open for anyone to use.

"That's going to be shuttling people who come to this court, and maybe even people who would like to just go and use the restaurants and those kind of things in downtown Hattiesburg," DuPree said. "So we're trying to make it more accessible and hopefully bring more people into downtown at the same time. We want to make this as accessible as we can for people in downtown Hattiesburg to use -people who are using businesses in downtown Harrisburg- make this an opportunity for them and not give them an excuse for not using the any of the amenities we have."

The shuttle will run from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., but could be extended for special occasions if use warrants it.

"If it really works, (we'll) see what happens, we could do some other things during the holidays and those kinds of things, but this will be the normal route," DuPree said.

The city said maps of the designated parking areas and shuttle route will be available for download on its website.

Copyright WDAM 2016. All rights reserved.