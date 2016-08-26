Hattiesburg Council approves contract to test generators

The Hattiesburg City Council approved an annual contract with Chain Electric to ensure the city's generators work through hurricane season.

Mayor Johnny DuPree and Council President Carter Carroll said they wanted to renew the contract now to be sure the city was covered through the rest of the 2016 hurricane season, especially with the possibility of some kind of tropical system entering the Gulf of Mexico by Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Both said the next mayor and council would be able to reevaluate the contract and decide whether or not to continue the agreement after they are elected next year.

