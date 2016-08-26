Forecast: Mostly a dry and hot weekend expected.

Happy Friday, Pine Belt!

A hot and mostly dry forecast is on tap for the weekend with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the lower 70s.

We are still watching the tropics but we don't expect anything to develop before late Sunday or Monday in the gulf and is still an uncertainty.

Just please keep up with later forecasts over the weekend.

