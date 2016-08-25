USM Football to host law enforcement appreciation day

The University of Southern Mississippi is hoping people in the Pine Belt step up to send law enforcement officers to the Golden Eagles home opener at The Rock.

The athletic department is hosting law enforcement appreciation day on Sept. 10 when the Golden Eagles take on Savannah State.

"For $10, you can purchase a ticket to the game that will be donated to a local law enforcement officer, and Southern Miss Athletics will also match every donated ticket as well," the department said. "Join us for the home opener as we celebrate these local heroes!"

To purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved.