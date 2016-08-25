Sylva Bay Academy 2017 Football Schedule - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Sylva Bay Academy 2017 Football Schedule

Date: Opponent:  Location:  Time: 
8/18 Tri-State Academy Central Holmes Christian 7:00 p.m.
8/25 Winston Academy Sylva Bay 7:00 p.m.
9/1 Newton Academy Prentiss Christian  7:00 p.m.
9/8 Brookhaven Columbia Academy 7:00 p.m.
9/15 Wayne Academy Sylva Bay 7:00 p.m.
9/22 Clinton Christian  Sylva Bay 7:00 p.m.
9/29 Amite School Sylva Bay 7:00 p.m.
10/6 Columbia Academy Winston Academy 7:00 p.m.
10/13 Ben's Ford Christian School Newton County Academy 7:00 p.m.
10/20 Benton Academy  Benton 7:00 p.m.

