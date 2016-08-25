Mount Olive High School 2017 Football Schedule - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Mount Olive High School 2017 Football Schedule

Date: Opponent: Location:  Time:
8/18 West Lincoln Brookhaven 7:00 p.m.
8/25 Mize Mize 7:00 p.m.
9/1 St. Patrick Biloxi 7:00 p.m.
9/8 Bogue Chitto Mt. Olive 7:00 p.m.
9/15 Pelahatchie Mt. Olive 7:00 p.m.
9/22 Lumberton Lumberton 7:00 p.m.
9/29 Salem Salem 7:00 p.m.
10/6 Stringer Mt. Olive 7:00 p.m.
10/13 Resurrection Catholic Mt. Olive 7:00 p.m.
10/20 Sacred Heart  Mt. Olive  7:00 p.m.
10/27 East Marion Columbia 7:00 p.m.

