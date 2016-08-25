Mount Olive High School 2017 Football Schedule

|Date:
|Opponent:
|Location:
|Time:
|8/18
|West Lincoln
|Brookhaven
|7:00 p.m.
|8/25
|Mize
|Mize
|7:00 p.m.
|9/1
|St. Patrick
|Biloxi
|7:00 p.m.
|9/8
|Bogue Chitto
|Mt. Olive
|7:00 p.m.
|9/15
|Pelahatchie
|Mt. Olive
|7:00 p.m.
|9/22
|Lumberton
|Lumberton
|7:00 p.m.
|9/29
|Salem
|Salem
|7:00 p.m.
|10/6
|Stringer
|Mt. Olive
|7:00 p.m.
|10/13
|Resurrection Catholic
|Mt. Olive
|7:00 p.m.
|10/20
|Sacred Heart
|Mt. Olive
|7:00 p.m.
|10/27
|East Marion
|Columbia
|7:00 p.m.
After five years of circulating in Jones County, The Chronicle newspaper is folding itself up and staff members are out of a job.More >>
Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in solving a burglary in the Hub City.More >>
