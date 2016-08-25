Invest 99L still disorganized, but forecast to develop

AS Invest 99L continues to move toward the Bahamas, the National Hurricane Center continues to search for a defined, centralized area of low pressure. So far, the meteorologists there haven't been able to definitively say where one is, so the Invest continues to be an Invest and not a Tropical Depression.



Here is an excerpt from the NHC discussion:



"An area of low pressure associated with a tropical wave is centered just southeast of the Turks and Caicos Islands. The wave is producing gale-force winds over water to the north of Hispaniola, however, satellite images indicate that the shower and thunderstorm activity is well removed from the area of lowest pressure. Surface data also indicate that the low continues to lack a well-defined center. Although upper-level winds are only marginally conducive for development during the next day or so, they are expected to become a little more favorable by the weekend, and this system could become a tropical depression during the next couple of days. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the wave later this morning."

