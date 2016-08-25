Forecast: Watching the tropics very closely.

Good Thursday morning!

Over the next several days we think drier and hot air will settle into the Pine Belt keeping our rain chances very low.

Highs will be in the mid 90s and lows in the lower to mid 70s.

We are still tracking a tropical disturbance to the southeast of the Bahamas. There is still a good chance this could strengthen over the next several days.

It is far to early to say if the system will have an impact on the Pine Belt but please keep posted on the latest updates on this system!

