Forecast: Watching the tropics!

Happy Wednesday, Pine Belt!

It's going to be another hot and humid day with scattered mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the low to mid 90s.

The rest of the work week into the weekend looks slightly hotter and drier!

We are still keeping a very close eye on a tropical disturbance that is near Puerto Rico this morning.

It appears the system has a very good chance for developing as it moves towards the Bahamas over the next few days.

At this time it is too early to tell if the system will have an impact on our weather by early next week but we will keep you updated often!

