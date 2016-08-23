Legal Expert: Conflict of interest for some Convention Commission members

Around the time WDAM was requesting on-camera interviews with members of the Hattiesburg Tourism and Convention Commission they were collaborating on strategies to avoid answering questions on camera.More >>
An On Your Side investigation revealed that when people dine at a restaurant or stay at a hotel in Hattiesburg, they’re helping fund a $30,000 bonus for the executive director of the Hattiesburg Tourism Commission.More >>
The Executive Director of the Hattiesburg Convention and Tourism Commission, Rick Taylor, is actively lobbying for an increased base salary of 267k dollars, which would be funded by taxpayers.More >>
With every meal bought at a Hattiesburg restaurant, and every hotel or motel room booked in the Hub City, taxpayers are hit with an additional two-percent tax that funnels around $4 million annually into the bank accounts of the Hattiesburg Tourism and Convention Commissions.More >>
Jones County Junior College’s manufacturing and machining technology program received a $15,000 grant from the Gene Haas Foundation at the first Mississippi Regional Haas Technical Education Center’s conference for educators and industry leaders.More >>
It’s a wrap for the first season of Home Town on HGTV, but anticipation for Season two is already in the air.More >>
The numbers don't lie for Southern Miss baseball. The Golden Eagles set the program record for regular season wins and dominated the Conference USA awards announced Tuesday.More >>
2017 has been the best regular-season of baseball in the history of the 11th-ranked University of Southern Mississippi program, with the Golden Eagles winning a record 44 regular-season games and capturing the outright league championship.More >>
