Forecast: Hotter weather on the way!

Good Tuesday morning, Pine Belt!

Look for hot weather to continue this week with rain chances becoming quite low Friday into the weekend with temps also rising into the mid and possibly upper 90s by the weekend as well.

The tropics are still active and we will continue to monitor them very closely and keep you updated.

As far as today into Thursday keep an umbrella handy just in case you run into a afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

