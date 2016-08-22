Waynesboro man behind bars for selling drugs at barbershop - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Waynesboro man behind bars for selling drugs at barbershop

Travis Chambers/Photo credit: Waynesboro Police Department Travis Chambers/Photo credit: Waynesboro Police Department
WAYNESBORO, MS (WDAM) -

A Waynesboro man was arrested for selling drugs at a barbershop.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, Travis Chambers, 35, is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm within 15 feet of a church and felony possession of a firearm.

Chambers made his initial appearance in court Monday, and his bond was set a combined total of $250,000 for both charges.

Police said Chambers could face enhanced charges because there were children as young as 5-years-old inside the barbershop at the time of the drug dealings.

Authorities said a concerned resident tipped them off about the illegal drug activity at the barbershop located on McKilen Wilson Drive.

Authorities said when they arrived to the barbershop, Chambers ran out the door. Police then used a taser to catch him, officials said.

According to Lt. Brent Purcell, officers found several sacks of marijuana inside the barbershop and inside of a car outside.

Officers seized nearly six pounds of marijuana, $5,000 cash and a 2003 BMW car.

