Forecast: Hot with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

After some early patchy fog expect a hot and humid day with scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s.

On Tuesday expect a chance for a few isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms with highs again in lower 90s.

The tropics are becoming very active at this time and we are tracking several disturbances.

At this time there is no threat to our area but we will continue to watch the situation closely and keep you informed.

