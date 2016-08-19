Nick's Blog: Cluster of storms in tropics shows possible development

Looking into the tropics, there is a cluster of storms that some of our computer weather models indicate could develop in the next few days into some kind of tropical system.

From the National Hurricane Center: "A tropical wave located about 600 miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing a disorganized area of cloudiness and shower activity. Development, if any, during the next couple of days should be slow to occur as the system encounters a dry and stable air mass. After that time, environmental conditions are expected to become more conducive for development, and a tropical depression could form early next week while the system moves westward at about 15 mph across the tropical Atlantic Ocean."

