Forecast: Typical August weekend expected.

Happy Friday, Pine Belt!

Looks like a typical mid August weekend coming up with highs around 90-91 and lows in the lower to mid 70s with a chance for scattered mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms each day.

We are now heading into the peak of the hurricane season and we are tracking Tropical Storm Fiona but that storm will remain at sea and not be a bother to us but we are now seeing activity pick up in the far eastern Atlantic and we will have to monitor these systems very carefully as we head into the next week or so.

Have a safe weekend!

