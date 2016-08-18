Law enforcement members honored in Hattiesburg

Local law enforcement members received a special treat at the Lake Serene Clubhouse in Hattiesburg Thursday.

The Hattiesburg Association of Realtors hosted a dinner for law enforcement members and their families.

They were treated to barbecue and musical entertainment.

Organizers said with the recent attacks on law enforcement across the country, they wanted to show them how much they are appreciated.

Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said it feels great to have the community standing behind them.

“Anytime you're recognized for the work that you do, it's very rewarding,” Sheriff Rigel said.

