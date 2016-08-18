Jones County fatal accident victim identified

The victim in a 3-vehicle accident in Jones County has been identified. Source: WDAM

The man who died in a car accident in Jones County Wednesday has been identified.

Lee Hutto of Ellisville was pronounced dead on the scene by the Jones County Coroner, Nancy Barnett.

According to MHP Information Officer Brent Barfield, the cause of the accident has yet to be determined.

The scene:

On Wednesday morning, a man from Jones County was killed in a three-car accident.

According to the Jones County Fire Council, first responders were called to the scene around 10:30 a.m. When responders arrived, they found three heavily damaged vehicles blocking the westbound side of the intersection of Hwy 84 and Hwy 28.

The vehicles included two box trucks and pickup truck. The driver of the pickup truck was killed instantly, according to reports.

According to the Jones Co. Fire Council, the two drivers of the box trucks had minor injuries, but refused transport to the hospital.

According to reports, the box trucks were carrying biohazardous materials. But soon after, personnel on scene deemed that contents were secure.

Firefighters had to use hydraulic rescue tools to extricate the deceased victim from the vehicle, according to the Jones County Fire Council.

Personnel on scene included Calhoun and Pleasant Ridge Volunteer Fire Departments, EMServ Ambulance Service, Jones County Sheriff's Department, Mississippi Highway Patrol, Jones County Fire Coordinator Dan McKenna, Jones County Coroner Nancy Barnett, Jones County Deputy Coroner Paul Sheffield, Emergency Operations Center Shane Barlow, Jones County District Attorney Wayne Black and Jones County Chaplain Drew Blanton.

Fire apparatus included Calhoun Rescue.

