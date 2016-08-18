Forecast: A few afternoon thunderstorms are expected in the area.

Good Thursday morning Pine Belt.

Keep an umbrella handy just in case today as we have a 40% chance for a few mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s.

A front will approach this weekend but we think the best chance for showers and thunderstorms will be on Sunday and Monday before things dry out a tad for early next week.

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather