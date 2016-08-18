Forecast: A few afternoon thunderstorms are expected in the area - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Forecast: A few afternoon thunderstorms are expected in the area.

By Rex Thompson, Weathercaster
Connect
WDAM First Alert Weather Team WDAM First Alert Weather Team

Good Thursday morning Pine Belt.

Keep an umbrella handy just in case today as we have a 40% chance for a few mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s.

A front will approach this weekend but we think the best chance for showers and thunderstorms will be on Sunday and Monday before things dry out a tad for early next week. 

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather

Powered by Frankly