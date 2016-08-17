Barricaded suspect identified, 5 hour stand-off ends peacefully

This is the woman authorities say barricaded herself inside her home./Photo credit: WDAM

A woman who barricaded herself in a Lamar County home for more than five hours was taken into custody Wednesday night.

Debbie Foret, 56, of Hattiesburg was taken into custody around 8:40 p.m. by deputies at her home in the 100 block of Beechwood Drive.

Members of the Lamar and Pearl River County Sheriff's Departments Special Response Teams entered the home and took Foret into custody after multiple attempts to talk her out were unsuccessful.

She was checked out at the scene by paramedics according to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel.

"This was an outstanding job by our SRT team, and the combined efforts from multiple agencies to bring this thing to a peaceful ending," said Rigel.

According to Rigel, members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force were attempting to serve Foret with an arrest warrant for felony cyberstalking.

When the agents approached her at the residence, she displayed a weapon and went inside the residence barricading herself inside according to Rigel.

Just before 8 p.m. members of the SRT teams shot non-lethal gas into the home in attempts to remove Foret from the residence.

"With the fact that she displayed a gun to authorities, we didn't have a choice but to handle the situation like we did, with proper precautions, SRT teams and entering the residence," said Rigel.

Rigel said it took longer than some would have liked, but it was necessary due to the factors of the situation.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations, Mississippi Highway Patrol, Hattiesburg Police and Mississippi Department of Corrections also assisted at the scene.

Foret was transported from the scene to the Forrest County Jail and booked on three charges.

Two counts of obstructing justice for intimidating a judge, and the felony warrant for cyberstalking.

"Anytime we can have an end to a dangerous situation and everyone goes home safe, it's a good thing," said Rigel.

