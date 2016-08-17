MUGSHOTS: 3 charged with drug possession in Wayne County

Three people were charged with drug possession in Wayne County. Source: RNN

In less than a week, three traffic stops have landed three suspected drug abusers behind bars in Wayne County, according to the Wayne County sheriff.

MOBILE USERS: Click here for mugshots of the suspects

On Monday Quanta Kittler, 34, was arrested during a safety checkpoint at the intersection of 145 and Old Highway 45 in Wayne County.

Officials said Kittler was cited for driving with a suspended license, and after searching the vehicle was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of hydrocodone, and possession of oxycontin.

His bond is set at $100,000.

On Wednesday Paige Clifton, 36, was pulled over on Highway 184, and charged with possession of hydrocodone.

She is being held in the county jail awaiting her initial appearance.

On August 11, Justin Peden, 24, was pulled over in a traffic stop in Wayne County. Officials said the vehicle did not have a tag.

Peden was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of hydrocodone, driving without a license, and for not having a tag.

His bond was set at $20,000.

Copyright WDAM 2016. All rights reserved.