UPDATE: 2 injured in I-59 car crash

A car crash caused traffic delays on Interstate 59, and injured three people Wednesday morning.

The car accident involved three cars on I-59 south of exit 69 in Forrest County.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, all southbound lanes were blocked for about an hour while emergency crews cleared the scene.

Two people had moderate injuries and were sent to a local hospital for treatment, and one person waived medical attention at the scene.

