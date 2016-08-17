Forecast: Scattered thunderstorms expected today.

Good Wednesday morning, Pine Belt!

Keep an umbrella handy today as we expect scattered mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms in the area again today.

Highs will be mainly in the lower 90s and lows in the lower to mid 70s.

The forecast appears to be about the same for Thursday as well.

