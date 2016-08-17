Children paint pottery to raise money for food pantry

A group of Pine Belt children painted pottery bowls at Main Street Books in Hattiesburg Tuesday, all for a great cause.

The bowls will be sold during an event called Empty Bowls on Oct. 22 in Hattiesburg. All the proceeds will go toward the Edwards Street Fellowship Center. Executive Director Ann McCullen said this is a huge fundraising event each year.

“The proceeds go to help purchase food for hungry people in a seven-county area around Hattiesburg,” McCullen explained.

McCullen said the pantry feeds over 1,200 households every month, but the summer months are usually slow for the pantry.

“We don’t get nearly the amount of donations that we do during the school year," McCullen said. "Offices and school groups tend to do more food drives for us."

They're banking on the community to help them meet their needs.

“We are always thankful," McCullen said. "This is our fifth annual empty bowls. We’re really excited to see what this year brings."

