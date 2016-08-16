Forecast: Typical mid August forecast for today.

Good Tuesday morning, everyone!

It looks to be a fairly mid August day for the Pine Belt with highs mainly in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.

We will include a chance for a few isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon time period.

As we head into the latter portions of the week rain chances may be on the increase.

