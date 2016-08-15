Animals rescued from abandoned home in Jones County - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Animals rescued from abandoned home in Jones County

Workers with the Southern Cross Animal Rescue in Laurel seized dogs from an abandoned home in the Myrick Community of Jones County./Photo credit: SCAR Workers with the Southern Cross Animal Rescue in Laurel seized dogs from an abandoned home in the Myrick Community of Jones County./Photo credit: SCAR
JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

Workers with the Southern Cross Animal Rescue in Laurel seized dogs from an abandoned home in the Myrick Community of Jones County.

Kennel Tech Luke Hanna said the home was in deplorable condition.

“It smelled really like urine and feces. There were bugs all over the place, roaches crawling all over the walls and counters,” Hanna said.

Hanna said they rescued three dogs and about six cats after receiving a call from the landlord who said the renters left the animals inside in really bad shape.

“The condition they were living in was not fit for humans or animals. One of the cats has F.I.V., we call it feline AIDS and another one of the cats has feline leukemia," Hanna added.

He said there was no food or water inside the home. 

MOBILE USERS: View pictures from the abandoned home here.

“We are pressing charges on the owners of the animals so until the court date, the animals will be in our care,” Hanna said. 

Hannah has only been working with the Southern Cross Animal Rescue, and he said it is heartbreaking to see cases like this one.

“It’s really important that people come here and work and who serve here at SCAR, they show those animals that there’s still hope for them,” Hanna said.

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:46 PM EST2018-01-30 22:46:14 GMT
    Source: WLBT archivesSource: WLBT archives

    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

    More >>

    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

    More >>

  • Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:39 PM EST2018-01-30 22:39:34 GMT
    According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

  • Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:19 PM EST2018-01-30 22:19:18 GMT
    According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly