Pine Belt stays dry while neighboring states get drenched

By Nick Lilja, Chief Meteorologist
PINE BELT (WDAM) -

While Louisiana deals with devastating floods, the Mississippi coast cleans up after flash flooding and Alabama and Florida dry out after five to ten inches of rain, the Pine Belt might feel like it dodged the worst of it.

And it did.

Most spots picked up the forecast one- to three-inches of rain. But how did the area miss all of the flooding? I broke down the numbers and the forecast here on my weather blog.

If you aren't dealing with flood waters today, you can thank Mother Nature, some dry air and an inversion. 

