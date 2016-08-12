Eyewitness: Driver sped off minutes after Jones Co. school bus crash

The truck the suspect was driving, according to an eyewitness./Photo credit: submitted

One student was injured in a school bus crash that happened on Eastview Drive in Jones County Thursday.

The driver of a truck slammed into the back of the bus while nearly 18 students from North East Jones High School were on board.

And the student’s family is angry that the driver left minutes after the accident.

Mari Cooper is thankful that her daughter was not seriously hurt in the crash. Her daughter was exiting the bus at the time of the crash and hit her head.

“She thought the bus driver was fixing to take off, and so she went forward, and hit her face,” Cooper said. Her daughter was sent to a local hospital shortly after for treatment.

Right after the accident happened, Cooper said the driver got out of his truck and jumped up on the hood of his truck trying to unjam it from the bus.

An eyewitness also said the driver attempted to move his truck from under the bus so he could leave the scene.

The driver then got back in his truck and sped off, according to the eyewitness.

“He needs to go to jail because he could have hit any child when he jumped back in that truck and went around that school bus,” Cooper said. “Thank God none of those kids were in the way.”

The driver was caught and arrested shortly after the crash. His name is still unknown at this time.

