Forecast: Very wet day expected in the Pine Belt.

Good Friday morning Pine Belt!

Heavy rain is in the forecast again today as a slow moving low pressure system passes through the area. Some of our viewing area counties under a Flash Flood Watch until 7 A.M. Saturday include, Forest, Lamar, Jefferson Davis, Walthall, Marion, George, Stone, Pearl River and Walthall.

2-5 inches of rain is possible in these areas over the next 24 hours or so.

Please keep up with latter forecasts.

The system appears to begin clearing out by the latter part of the weekend.

