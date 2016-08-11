1 injured in Jones County school bus crash

The truck the suspect was driving, according to an eyewitness./Photo credit: submitted

A Jones County school bus was involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon, according to Jones County Transportation Director Terry Graham. One student was injured and sent to a local hospital for treatment.

The bus was carrying about 18 students from North East Jones High School on Eastview Drive when the accident happened, according to graham.

While the school bus was stopped, a truck hit the bus and then left the scene. The student who was injured was exiting the bus at the time of the crash and hit her head. The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.

The truck was found several miles away and the driver is in custody, according to Graham.

