Investigation: Hattiesburg Convention Commission changes story on Tiffany & Co. purchases

The Executive Director of the Hattiesburg Convention and Tourism Commission, Rick Taylor, is actively lobbying for an increased base salary of 267k dollars, which would be funded by taxpayers.More >>
The Executive Director of the Hattiesburg Convention and Tourism Commission, Rick Taylor, is actively lobbying for an increased base salary of 267k dollars, which would be funded by taxpayers.More >>
Around the time WDAM was requesting on-camera interviews with members of the Hattiesburg Tourism and Convention Commission they were collaborating on strategies to avoid answering questions on camera.More >>
Around the time WDAM was requesting on-camera interviews with members of the Hattiesburg Tourism and Convention Commission they were collaborating on strategies to avoid answering questions on camera.More >>
An On Your Side investigation revealed that when people dine at a restaurant or stay at a hotel in Hattiesburg, they’re helping fund a $30,000 bonus for the executive director of the Hattiesburg Tourism Commission.More >>
An On Your Side investigation revealed that when people dine at a restaurant or stay at a hotel in Hattiesburg, they’re helping fund a $30,000 bonus for the executive director of the Hattiesburg Tourism Commission.More >>
We ask the tough questions, hold leaders accountable, and advocate for the community. Send your suggestion to Seven On Your Side below. Information is kept confidential and you can remain anonymous if necessary.
Thank you for your submission. If you included your contact information or if you require a response, Seven On Your Side may contact you for additional information. Remember, your information will be kept confidential.
Millions of tax dollars filter through Hattiesburg’s Lake Terrace Convention Center every year, and public records obtained by On Your Side show that some of the people tasked with managing those funds have an added interest in where it's being spent.More >>
Millions of tax dollars filter through Hattiesburg’s Lake Terrace Convention Center every year, and public records obtained by On Your Side show that some of the people tasked with managing those funds have an added interest in where it's being spent.More >>
The Executive Director of the Hattiesburg Convention and Tourism Commission, Rick Taylor, is actively lobbying for an increased base salary of 267k dollars, which would be funded by taxpayers.More >>
The Executive Director of the Hattiesburg Convention and Tourism Commission, Rick Taylor, is actively lobbying for an increased base salary of 267k dollars, which would be funded by taxpayers.More >>
With every meal bought at a Hattiesburg restaurant, and every hotel or motel room booked in the Hub City, taxpayers are hit with an additional two-percent tax that funnels around $4 million annually into the bank accounts of the Hattiesburg Tourism and Convention Commissions.More >>
With every meal bought at a Hattiesburg restaurant, and every hotel or motel room booked in the Hub City, taxpayers are hit with an additional two-percent tax that funnels around $4 million annually into the bank accounts of the Hattiesburg Tourism and Convention Commissions.More >>
Around the time WDAM was requesting on-camera interviews with members of the Hattiesburg Tourism and Convention Commission they were collaborating on strategies to avoid answering questions on camera.More >>
Around the time WDAM was requesting on-camera interviews with members of the Hattiesburg Tourism and Convention Commission they were collaborating on strategies to avoid answering questions on camera.More >>
An On Your Side investigation revealed that when people dine at a restaurant or stay at a hotel in Hattiesburg, they’re helping fund a $30,000 bonus for the executive director of the Hattiesburg Tourism Commission.More >>
An On Your Side investigation revealed that when people dine at a restaurant or stay at a hotel in Hattiesburg, they’re helping fund a $30,000 bonus for the executive director of the Hattiesburg Tourism Commission.More >>