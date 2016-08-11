Good News: Pine Belt athletes dedicate their lives to God

The Jones County Fellowship of Christian Athletes posted a Facebook picture that the Pine Belt liked almost 10,000 times and shared almost 4,000 times.

There is a touching story behind the photo of dozens of football players kneeling before the Laurel Baptist Church altar, displaying a bond even greater than those made on the football field.

From kneeling at the line, to kneeling at the altar, Laurel, Northeast Jones, South Jones, and Bay Springs football players made a sacred commitment at a Fellowship of Christian Athletes gathering Thursday night.

"It was awesome! God took over. Everybody got riled up and felt the spirit," said Darius Townsend, a Laurel High School Senior.



"My hair stood up on my arm," said Dwight Owens, an author and the motivational speaker of the night.



He said emotion was strong as he delivered messages of making every day count, making an impact, and acknowledging self-value.

"In those pictures, we were coming up, and they were praying over us and changing our lives. God was in the air that night, " said Jevah Jones, a Laurel Senior.

With the spiritual aura in the air and an urgency in their hearts, side by side, dozens of the athletes wept on bended knee as they dedicated their lives to the Lord.



"I could tell that the presence of the Lord was there, " Owens said.



"We were like, 'Man did you feel that?' We loved how it felt!" Townsend said. "When everybody see's each other cry and breakdown and give their life up to God, you can see them emotionally and spiritually. It breaks everyone down and makes them come together closer."



"Nothing mattered. Those kids came together, and they all went to the altar together. I'm speechless," Owens said.



Now that they are back to reps and practicing plays, the teams want to hold on to their bond made at the altar.



"I think it's very important that we not leave it at Laurel Baptist and that we continue to talk to these kids," said Todd Breland, Laurel Football Coach.



"We are closer to God. It makes us look at each other differently now. You never know what one another are going through," Jones said.



Just before their first kickoff, the teams gained a desire greater than Friday night victories.



"I'm hoping that we all get even closer to God. It will unite us. Where there is unity, there is strength," Townsend said.

The Laurel football players said they now pray together every day and plan to continue their new commitments to God.

We want to hear your good news. Send us an email to News@wdam.com

Tell us your name, number, and your story. We could air your good news right here on WDAM 7 Sunrise.

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved.