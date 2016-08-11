Forecast: Heavy rain expected in the Pine Belt.

Good morning, Pine Belt.

A very wet weather pattern is beginning to set up for much of the area today and lasting possibly into Saturday as a slow moving low pressure area moves through the southern portion our viewing area.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for some of the area but before all is said and done most of the area will receive some pretty good rain fall amounts with the greater amounts being over the southern portions of the area.

No severe weather is expected but do stay tuned for the latest updates on potential flooding over the next few days.

Drier weather looks to finally arrive by the latter part of the weekend.

