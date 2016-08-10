Holloway family on Anderson sentencing: 'My son's life was worth more'

The family of a 19-year-old who was killed in a 2015 car cash is adamant.

"I feel like my son's life is worth more than 48 hours in jail and $1,000," said Teresa Holloway, mother of 19-year-old Isaac Holloway.

Steven Anderson was in court facing drug possession and distribution charges and a felony DUI charge for colliding with and killing 19-year-old Isaac Holloway in April 2015. On Tuesday, a jury found Anderson was found not guilty of killing Holloway, but was convicted for driving under the influence. Jones County District Attorney Tony Buckley said Anderson was given the maximum sentence for the verdict, which is 48 hours in jail and $1,000 fine.

"I'm upset with the people of Jones County that served as jurors that made the decisions that they made," Teresa Holloway said. "I'm not happy with the sentencing. Like I said, my son's life was worth more than the 48 hours he got and the $1,000 fine, but I do know my son won't have to share heaven with him."

Teresa Holloway said Anderson's sentencing brings her no closure.

"No," she said. "My son will always be missed and loved. I'll never get over this. Isaac was the brightest light on this dull earth. He had a heart bigger than anyone could imagine. He loved everybody. He loved every creature that moved. He was a good friend, a good son, a good brother, an uncle and a fiancee, and everybody loved him so much. I saw no regret on (Anderson's) face through the entire trial. Not one time did I ever hear him say he was sorry. You know, that would've helped a little, but no regret or remorse whatsoever."

Despite the lack of apology and the death of her son, she is able to separate Anderson from his actions.

"I don't hate him," Teresa Holloway said. "I hate his decisions he made that day because it affected numerous lives, just so many lives. We can't even count. I regret those decisions that he made that day to get in that vehicle."

Teresa Holloway wants Issac to be remembered for his loving heart and personality.

"Isaac, he had such a big heart," she said. "I know he's sitting in heaven now, and he's saying, 'Mom, it's OK. I forgive Mr. Anderson, and it was just a bad decision he made that day.' Isaac, that's the kind of person he was. If this was the other way around, he would have been so sorry. He would have just apologized over and over to everybody."

Now that Anderson's trial is over, Teresa Holloway said she must learn to move forward.

"I go home, and I try to start living my life because the last year a half I've been doing this for Isaac," she said through tears. "I don't think he would want me to just stop living."

Anderson's family is also reeling from Wednesday's sentencing.

Anderson's mother, Rose, was present when the judge sentenced her son to almost a decade behind bars. She said she knows what it is like to lose a loved one in a car crash.

"I feel all the prayers for the other family because I know how it feels I lost a son too," Rose Anderson said. "I lost a son and another adopted son in a car wreck too, that was 19. The same age. The same age this happened to my son. I've been on one side of the fence and I've been on the other side."

Rose Anderson said despite her son's crimes, she will always love him.

