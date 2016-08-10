Forecast: Heavy rain likely Thursday and Friday.

Good morning Pine Belt.

Keep the umbrella handy for the next several days as we are expecting quite a bit of rain in the area as a slow moving system passes over the southern portion of our state.

The heaviest rains are expected on Thursday and Friday with some local flooding possible. Little if any severe weather is expected at this time.

Temperatures will be kept down into the 80s thanks to the clouds and rain.

Things are expected to improve by the weekend.

