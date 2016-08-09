Forecast: Rain chances on the increase.

Good Tuesday morning Pine Belt.

It looks like the remainder of the week will be on the wet side but the good news is that the clouds and expected rains will keep our temperatures in the 80s on many days.

Keep and umbrella with you each day but it now appears the best chances for showers and thunderstorms will be Wednesday through Friday.

The tropics remain quiet.

