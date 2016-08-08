Trial continues for man in Jones Co. DUI crash

The trial for the man accused in a deadly DUI crash in Jones County continued Monday.

Steven Anderson, 38 of Ellisville, is accused of killing Issac Holloway during a car crash in April of 2015.

Investigators for the state took the stand Monday and testified that Anderson was under the influence at the time of the accident.

State prosecutors also submitted Holloway's autopsy results that revealed that the teenager died from multiple impacts to his body.

Trial continues Tuesday.

