Forecast: Rainy week ahead.

Good Monday morning Pine Belt!

It looks like a much wetter and cooler work week is on tap for the area as we expect showers and thunderstorms each day.

The resulting rain and extra clouds will result in highs today and Tuesday in the lower 90s and possibly only in the upper 80s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Please keep an umbrella handy each day.

