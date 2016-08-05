4-year-old killed in Jeff Davis County, investigation ongoing

The Jeff Davis County coroner has confirmed a 4-year-old was killed at a home on Black Polk Road in Prentiss Friday.

The child has been identified as Messiah Griffith, according to the Jeff Davis County coroner.

According to Jeff Davis County officials, a person of interest is in custody at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update it as more details become available.

