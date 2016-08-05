Forecast: Rainy and cooler weather possible next week.

Happy Friday everyone!!!!!!

The Heat Advisory remains in effect for much of the Pine Belt through Saturday.

It is going to be a hot and humid weekend with a chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s.

It appears that a tropical low pressure system could form in the northern gulf late this weekend or early next week and if this does indeed occur we could see an extended period of rain and that would bring our temperatures down quite a bit.

Stay tuned and have a safe weekend!

