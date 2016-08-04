Trial begins for man in Jones Co. fatal DUI crash

The trial began for a Jones County man Thursday who is accused of being under the influence during two-vehicle crash that killed a Jones County teenager.

Steven Anderson was in Jones County Circuit Court in Ellisville as testimony began.

Authorities said Anderson was the driver of a vehicle that hit Issac Holloway,19, head on in Jones County on Orange Road in April 2015.

Authorities said the teenager was on his way to work at Dairy Queen in Laurel when the crash happened.

Investigators said Anderson was allegedly under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash.

Anderson was later charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute and felony DUI that resulted in the death of another.

The trial continues Friday at Jones County Circuit Court.

