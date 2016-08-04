MS man sports minion costume while riding horse

Your day is just about to get a little brighter. A Poplarville native with a passion for horseback riding is at it again with his funny tricks.

Michael Gascon’s viral video of him majestically riding a horse in a T-Rex suit took social media by storm in February. And this time, it’s no different, except the costume of choice: a minion.

Gascon posted a new video on his Facebook page Tuesday with the comment, “When you steal the wrong get-away horse!” In the video, Gascon sports a minion costume and rides graciously on a Paso Fino horse doing the fino “gait” to some minion-inspired 60s music.

The video has soared to six million views on Facebook since Tuesday with over 135,000 shares. We have a feeling you'll watch it a time or two.

