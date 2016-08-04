Forecast: The heat is on!

Happy Thursday Pine Belt!

Heat Advisories remain in effect through early this evening as we expect temperatures to again reach the mid to upper 90s.

There is some hope that some of the area will receive some showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and that may help tame some of the heat.

Better chances for showers and thunderstorms look to begin on Sunday and last into next week and that will hopefully bring the temperatures back into the lower 90s.

Stay tuned!

