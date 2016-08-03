Forecast: Heat Advisory in effect! Earl is not a problem!

Happy Wednesday everyone!

A heat advisory is in effect for the Pine Belt until 7 P.M. this evening for much of the Pine Belt.

Just remember to drink plenty of fluids and stay hydrated if you must be outside for a prolonged period of time.

Highs will approach the upper 90s in many areas today with on a few isolated showers and thunderstorms expected.

Tropical Storm "Earl" continues to remain well south of our area and poses no threat.

