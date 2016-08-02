Council overrides veto on Wayne Farms tax exemption - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Council overrides veto on Wayne Farms tax exemption

Photo credit: WDAM Photo credit: WDAM
LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

The Laurel City Council chose to override Mayor Johnny Magee's veto on the Wayne Farms tax exemption at a council meeting Tuesday evening. 

Last week, Magee vetoed the city council's decision for the Wayne Farms tax exemption. 

Wayne Farms originally requested a 10-year tax exemption, but ultimately settled for five years after a 5-2 council vote. 

Wayne Farms recently terminated nearly 600 employees causing months of debate on if the company deserved the tax exemption at all.

Magee discussed how the recent layoffs have affected the economic growth of Laurel.

“Unemployment is at an all-time high in Jones County because of the oil industry and this only added to our unemployment to add 595 people to the unemployment roles at the same time," Magee said. 

The development of Wayne Farms in other states also caught the attention of Magee.

“It’s not that they’re not still producing chicken and chicken parts, and all that it’s just that they’re not doing it in the city of Laurel," Magee said. 

