Forecast: Hot and humid weather to continue.

Good Tuesday morning Pine Belt!

It appears that there our current weather pattern will hang pretty tough this week with a gradual increase in our afternoon shower and thunderstorms chances especially by Thursday.

High temps for the rest of the week will be mainly in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

We are watching the tropics very closely but nothing appears to pose any threat to us for awhile.

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather