Hattiesburg City Council hears solution to wastewater system

At the Hattiesburg City Council's work session meeting, an outside party presented with a solution to its waste water system.

Councilman Council Carter Carroll said the city’s needs a system that will save money.

“If we can save money, then we need to save money," Carroll said. "There’s no doubt about that."

Rod Dickerson of Dickerson Consultants from Louisiana presented the new methodology to the council, called smart micro bio.

“It’ll cut a significant amount of energy out of any wastewater treatment process,” Dickerson said.

Dickerson added it will save the city a lot of money across the board, including savings of a million dollars per year in energy savings.

“It’s all performance-based," Dickerson explained. "It’s paid for entirely from savings. There’s no capital cost."

Right now the city is spending about $1,500 dollars per day because the current system is not in compliance.

Dickerson said a report from the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality shows that the city has been in compliance for nearly six months. However, the city is still paying money for the penalty.

“There are some other areas where we are not in compliance,” Councilwoman Deborah Delgado explained.

According to the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, the city missed the deadline of May 1 to begin construction of its chosen solution.

“I’m not prepared to address those in details, but until the court releases us from the noncompliance penalty we’re going to have to pay that,” Delgado added.

Delgado said she’s open to the new proposed system.

“We have to be open to any opportunity that we have to save taxpayers money,” Delgado said.

