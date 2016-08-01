Coach: Cory Reynolds

School: South Jones High School

Years coaching: Coaching for 16 years, third year at South Jones High

WDAM: How do you motivate your team each time before they hit the field?

Reynolds: We discuss “The Why” of what we are about to do and who we are doing it for.

WDAM: What is your proudest moment as a football coach and why?

Reynolds: Winning the first playoff game in the history of the school. Just knowing that the school got that monkey off of its back and the sense of prided the community had when we did it.

WDAM: What are you looking forward to this season with your players?

Reynolds: The team taking the next step in the rebuilding process and getting in the playoffs.

WDAM: Do you have a motto for your team? If so, what is it and how did you come up with it?

Reynolds: "What Is Your Why?" I had a coach early in my career ask me that and I have always used it in my daily life to help me make sense of things.

WDAM: How do you gain trust and motivate your players?

Reynolds: By putting a lot on their plates, being responsible and accountable for themselves and their teammates. It's also important to be on time and keep the facilities clean. Also, communicating. Most young men have a hard time talking to adults. This helps them overcome that.

WDAM: Who is your greatest role model either personally or as a coach?

Reynolds: My high school coach, Bubba Davis. He is a great man of God and a great coach. He gave me my first job and he's a huge supporter!

WDAM: What mistakes have you made in your coaching career and how have you been able to learn from those mistakes?

Reynolds: Not thinking of everyone that is involved with a decision, whether it was with coaches or players.

WDAM: What are some ways you help your players off the field?

Reynolds: I help them find jobs to earn money and be responsible, encourage them to volunteer and to be very active with their church.

WDAM: How do you plan on improving as a coach from year to year?

Reynolds: I meet with other coaches and leaders to ask them on ways to improve. I also ask my core group of people how can I improve.

WDAM: How has coaching affected your life?

Reynolds: It has made me see that serving these young men was what God wanted me to do.

NOTE: This interview has been lightly edited for clarity.