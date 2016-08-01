Coach: John Brown

School: Stringer Attendance Center

Years coaching: 16 years coaching; six years coaching at Stringer

WDAM: How do you motivate your team each time before they hit the field?

Harvey: I speak of the importance of them to represent themselves, the team and their community.

WDAM: What is your proudest moment as a football coach and why?

Harvey: Other than three state championships, it's seeing kids excel at their goals and possibly receiving scholarships.

WDAM: What are you looking forward to this season with your players?

Harvey: I'm looking forward to their experience from last year to be a contending team

WDAM: How do you gain trust and motivate your players?

Harvey: By being honest and up-front and also being knowledgeable about the sport.

WDAM: Who is your greatest role model either personally or as a coach?

Harvey: My mother for supporting me and attending everything I participated in with no father around and disciplining me when needed.

WDAM: What mistakes have you made in your coaching career and how have you been able to learn from those mistakes?

Harvey: Not pursuing this profession sooner.

WDAM: What are some ways you help your players off the field?

Harvey: Speak of the importance of academics and manners to act correct.

WDAM: How do you plan on improving as a coach from year to year?

Harvey: Continuing to learn.

WDAM: How has coaching affected your life?

Harvey: It's been positive and rewarding.

NOTE: This interview has been lightly edited for clarity.