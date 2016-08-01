Coach: John Brown
School: Stringer Attendance Center
Years coaching: 16 years coaching; six years coaching at Stringer
WDAM: How do you motivate your team each time before they hit the field?
Harvey: I speak of the importance of them to represent themselves, the team and their community.
WDAM: What is your proudest moment as a football coach and why?
Harvey: Other than three state championships, it's seeing kids excel at their goals and possibly receiving scholarships.
WDAM: What are you looking forward to this season with your players?
Harvey: I'm looking forward to their experience from last year to be a contending team
WDAM: How do you gain trust and motivate your players?
Harvey: By being honest and up-front and also being knowledgeable about the sport.
WDAM: Who is your greatest role model either personally or as a coach?
Harvey: My mother for supporting me and attending everything I participated in with no father around and disciplining me when needed.
WDAM: What mistakes have you made in your coaching career and how have you been able to learn from those mistakes?
Harvey: Not pursuing this profession sooner.
WDAM: What are some ways you help your players off the field?
Harvey: Speak of the importance of academics and manners to act correct.
WDAM: How do you plan on improving as a coach from year to year?
Harvey: Continuing to learn.
WDAM: How has coaching affected your life?
Harvey: It's been positive and rewarding.
NOTE: This interview has been lightly edited for clarity.
